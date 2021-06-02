Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

UAE: Vitamin D deficiency could cause severe Covid-19 infection, study shows

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 2, 2021

(AFP)

More than 70 per cent of the UAE population has the deficiency.


A UAE study has found a "strong correlation" between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of Covid-19 infections.

The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, is now encouraging the community to boost their vitamin D levels.

The study of 522 UAE Covid-19 patients found that 59 per cent of those with vitamin D deficiency showed more severe symptoms.

More than 70 per cent of the UAE population has the deficiency.

The study was conducted by Dr Habiba Al Safar from Khalifa University Centre for Biotechnology, and Dr. Fatme Al Anouti, Associate Professor of Clinical Biochemistry at Zayed University.

Last month, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, had recommended regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low.

She also stressed the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

“Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease due to the important role they play in strengthening the immune system.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210504&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509620&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 