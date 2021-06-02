UAE: Vitamin D deficiency could cause severe Covid-19 infection, study shows

More than 70 per cent of the UAE population has the deficiency.

A UAE study has found a "strong correlation" between vitamin D deficiency and the severity of Covid-19 infections.

The Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, is now encouraging the community to boost their vitamin D levels.

The study of 522 UAE Covid-19 patients found that 59 per cent of those with vitamin D deficiency showed more severe symptoms.

The study was conducted by Dr Habiba Al Safar from Khalifa University Centre for Biotechnology, and Dr. Fatme Al Anouti, Associate Professor of Clinical Biochemistry at Zayed University.

Last month, Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, had recommended regular testing for vitamin D to ensure that it is not low.

She also stressed the importance of vitamins D, C and zinc, which are supplements that enhance immunity and help the body fight infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

“Studies have shown that deficiency in one of these vitamins may make the body more susceptible to disease due to the important role they play in strengthening the immune system.”