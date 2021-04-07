- EVENTS
UAE video: Sheikh Mohammed pays touching tribute to healthcare heroes
He did so on the occasion of World Health Day, celebrated on April 7 ever year.
The Ruler of Dubai has paid tribute to the UAE's frontliners with an inspirational video on the occasion of the World Health Day, celebrated on April 7 every year.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to praise the role of the UAE's health sector in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
”Thank you, our heroes... Thank you, our line of defence ... Thank you, you are the safety and health valve of our country,” he said.
.. .. ..#__ pic.twitter.com/d2PwfwHsdr— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 7, 2021
The video is a vivid depiction of the total commitment and dedication the country's frontliners have displayed since the start of the contagion.
In the video, Sheikh Mohammed can be heard saying: ”Today, you are our heroes... and we are with you.”
He is joined by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who said: “Thank you to every employee of the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Nobody can forget what you did.”
