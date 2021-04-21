UAE vaccine: Abu Dhabi approves use of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs

Vaccine available at 11 centres in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now approved for use in Abu Dhabi, local health authorities said.

According to the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is made available at 11 centres spread across Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, but only through prior appointments.

However, the vaccine is not available to certain categories of people: those who took part in the Phase III clinical trials, have received single or multiple doses of any other Covid-19 vaccines, pregnant women, people with certain conditions that is decided by evaluation of the medical team, people with severe allergic reaction to any component in the vaccine and children under the age of 16 years.

Pfizer-BioNTech is the second vaccine to be made available in the emirate after the provision of the Chinese Sinopharm as part of the national vaccination campaign.

To book appointments for taking Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, residents can call 80050 to take a jab at any of the six SEHA centres (3 in Abu Dhabi, 2 in Al Ain and 1 in Al Dhafra), or dial 8004959 or email to MCV@telemed.ae for facilities that are part of Mubadala Health (4 in Abu Dhabi and 1 in Al Ain).

Meanwhile, in line with the department’s efforts to make the vaccine available to all community members, Sinopharm vaccine is now made available at 133 locations across the emirate. The facilities include health and drive-through centres under SEHA, private hospitals and majlis.

All these key developments have happened just hours after the government spokesperson urged citizens and expats aged above 16 years to get vaccinated and noted that strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people who are eligible to take the jab.

Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA), highlighted that more than 3.8 million people have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and first dose to 5,081,853 people, making for a total of 65.54 per cent of the eligible groups.

