UAE: Unvaccinated Covid patients more likely to develop severe complications

Vaccinated patients have a big edge in Covid fight, say experts.

Covid-19 vaccines are 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalization and 95 per cent effective in ICU admission among Covid patients, an Abu Dhabi study has revealed.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said a drop in Covid-19 infections was seen by patients receiving the second dose of vaccines.

“Evidence has shown that the authorized Covid-19 vaccines are both efficacious and effective against symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed Covid-19, including severe forms of the disease,” said Dr Jyoti Upadhyay, Internal Medicine, Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “They also reduce infection and potential transmission of the virus.”

Health experts believe unvaccinated individuals are more likely to get infected with mild to severe forms of the disease, including rapid progression to lung fibrosis. On the other hand, vaccinated individuals are likely to get mild symptoms, even if they get infected.

“Though a small percentage of fully vaccinated people may still get Covid 19, they are less likely to get severely sick,” added Dr Jyoti.

Growing evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people are less likely to be infected without showing symptoms (asymptomatic infection) and potentially less likely to spread the virus.

Dr Salvin George, Specialist Internal Medicine, Medcare Hospital stated: “While unvaccinated Covid patients risk going through all the complications of the disease, vaccinated individuals definitely have an edge.”

Negligible post-vaccination infections

Dr Maisaa Al Sulaiman, Specialist Family Medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah said, “It’s possible a person could be infected just before or after vaccination and get sick. It typically takes about two weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, so a person could get sick if the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection. If anyone gets Covid-19 after vaccination, his symptoms might be less severe.”

The UAE has been encouraging residents to take the vaccination and have been carrying out extensive vaccination drives across the country in order to control and combat the severity and spread of the virus.

Senior citizens, people with chronic diseases, or even healthy individuals affected by the infection, have shown complications such as multi-organ damage and blood clots, among others, which may require long-term medical attention. Many have even lost the battle against the dreaded virus, with the total global death toll crossing 3.28 million.

