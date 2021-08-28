UAE travel: Passengers from Pakistan flying to China, Hong Kong via Dubai to take rapid PCR test before flight, says Emirates
This new rule has come into effect from August 27, 2021, the airline said on its website.
Passengers travelling from Pakistan and transiting through Dubai to China or Hong Kong will be required to take a rapid Covid-19 PCR test before their flight, Dubai-based Emirates airline said.
"All passengers travelling to Dubai from Pakistan, and all passengers transferring through Dubai from Pakistan to China or Hong Kong are required to take a Covid-19 Rapid PCR test at the departure airport before their scheduled flight. The rapid PCR test can be conducted within 6 hours of departure," the airline said on its website.
The UAE authorities had earlier made it mandatory for residents coming from Pakistan to take a rapid PCR test within the airport six hours before the flight departure.
