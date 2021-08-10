Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit passengers, says Etihad

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 10, 2021
The clarification comes on a day when flights have resumed flights from the Indian subcontinent.


Etihad Airways is flying passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh only if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.

"Only transit passengers can fly," an Etihad spokesperson said.

Exemptions are for diplomats, UAE nationals and golden visa holders.

However, Etihad in its travel updates also noted that tickets to certain destinations will be unavailable.

"Please note you will be unable to book tickets for connecting flights to certain long-haul destinations due to temporary restrictions."

Also, giving an update for transit passengers, Etihad Help said: "If in the past 14 days you have been in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka you will be unable to enter and transit Abu Dhabi."

Ashwani Kumar

