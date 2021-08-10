UAE travel: Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit passengers, says Etihad

Etihad Airways is flying passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh only if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.

"Only transit passengers can fly," an Etihad spokesperson said.

Exemptions are for diplomats, UAE nationals and golden visa holders.

The clarification comes on a day when the national carrier has resumed flights from the Indian subcontinent.

However, Etihad in its travel updates also noted that tickets to certain destinations will be unavailable.

"Please note you will be unable to book tickets for connecting flights to certain long-haul destinations due to temporary restrictions."

Also, giving an update for transit passengers, Etihad Help said: "If in the past 14 days you have been in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka you will be unable to enter and transit Abu Dhabi."

