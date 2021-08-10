UAE travel: Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit passengers, says Etihad
The clarification comes on a day when flights have resumed flights from the Indian subcontinent.
Etihad Airways is flying passengers from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh only if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.
"Only transit passengers can fly," an Etihad spokesperson said.
Exemptions are for diplomats, UAE nationals and golden visa holders.
The clarification comes on a day when the national carrier has resumed flights from the Indian subcontinent.
However, Etihad in its travel updates also noted that tickets to certain destinations will be unavailable.
"Please note you will be unable to book tickets for connecting flights to certain long-haul destinations due to temporary restrictions."
Also, giving an update for transit passengers, Etihad Help said: "If in the past 14 days you have been in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka you will be unable to enter and transit Abu Dhabi."
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit...
The clarification comes on a day when flights have resumed flights... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 59,747 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
A Covid-19 vaccination certificate is no longer a requirement for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Unvaccinated Germans face more virus...
Germany had made the tests free for all in March to make a gradual... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,334 cases, 1,396 recoveries, 4...
The new cases were detected through 260,783 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Those with approved Covid jab taken abroad can...
Applicants must register on the Federal Authority of Identity and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pakistan-Abu Dhabi flights only for transit...
The clarification comes on a day when flights have resumed flights... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 6 injured in 3 accidents in 48 hours
One of the accidents was a six-vehicle pileup. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Covid vaccine certificate not needed to...
The airline's support team confirmed the development on Twitter. READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022