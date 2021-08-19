UAE travel: Indigo cancels flights until August 24

The airline in a statement said that all flights to the country have been cancelled due to operational issues.

Indian carrier IndiGo has cancelled UAE-bound flights for a week.

According to industry insiders, the airline had ferried a few passengers who had violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

"Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021," the airline said in a statement.

"We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," the statement further said.

