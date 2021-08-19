Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE travel: Indigo cancels flights until August 24

PTI/Dubai
Filed on August 19, 2021

The airline in a statement said that all flights to the country have been cancelled due to operational issues.


Indian carrier IndiGo has cancelled UAE-bound flights for a week.

According to industry insiders, the airline had ferried a few passengers who had violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

UAE flights: Rapid PCR test norms revised for passengers from India, Pakistan, 4 other countries

"Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021," the airline said in a statement.

"We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," the statement further said.

UAE flights: Some travellers who took Covid vaccines abroad get ICA, GDRFA approval




