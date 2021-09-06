UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; effective from September 6

Travellers from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi that will be effective from September 6, 2021 (12:01am UAE time).

Below is the full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories that visitors can travel from - if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi - and will be exempt from mandatory quarantine:

- Albania

- Armenia

- Australia

- Austria

- Bahrain

- Belgium

- Bhutan

- Brunei

- Bulgaria

- Canada

- China

- Comoros

- Croatia

- Cyprus

- Czech Republic

- Denmark

- Finland

- Germany

- Greece

- Hong Kong (SAR)

- Hungary

- Indonesia

- Italy

- Japan

Covid, quarantine rules for all Abu Dhabi passengers

- Jordan

- Kuwait

- Kyrgyzstan

- Luxembourg

- Maldives

- Malta

- Mauritius

- Moldova

- Monaco

- Netherlands

- New Zealand

- Norway

- Oman

- Poland

- Portugal

- Qatar

- Republic of Ireland

- Romania

- San Marino

- Saudi Arabia

- Serbia

- Seychelles

- Singapore

- Slovakia

- Slovenia

- South Korea

- Sweden

- Switzerland

- Taiwan, Province of China

- Tajikistan

- Turkmenistan

- Ukraine

The list is subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.

22 new destinations added to Abu Dhabi 'Green List'

Travel corridors

Additionally, if travellers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:

- Bahrain

- Greece

- Serbia

- Seychelles