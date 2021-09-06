UAE travel: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green List'; effective from September 6
Travellers from these countries are exempt from mandatory quarantine.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi that will be effective from September 6, 2021 (12:01am UAE time).
Below is the full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories that visitors can travel from - if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi - and will be exempt from mandatory quarantine:
- Albania
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Bhutan
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Comoros
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- San Marino
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan, Province of China
- Tajikistan
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
The list is subject to change based on global Covid-19 developments.
Travel corridors
Additionally, if travellers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and:
- Bahrain
- Greece
- Serbia
- Seychelles
