UAE travel: 6 countries removed from Abu Dhabi green list

Travellers from these six countries will need to quarantine on arrival.

Abu Dhabi will remove six countries from the green list starting Wednesday, August 18.

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, said Armenia, Austria, Israel, Italy, Maldives and the USA will be removed from the green list tomorrow.

Passengers travelling from green list countries don't need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Following the removal of six countries, the green list will shrink to 28 countries. It includes Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Four countries – Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles – have been listed as travel corridors. If travellers coming from these four countries are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, they will not be required to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Quarantine, testing rules

Passengers flying in from countries - not in the green list - will be required to wear a medically approved wristband and quarantine for seven days if they have been fully vaccinated.

Passengers who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Passengers should have received the final vaccine dose at least 28 days before the flight and also shown on the Al Hosn app.

From 20 August, Etihad said vaccinations taken outside the UAE will also be recognised - including Sinopharm, Sinovac, Janssen, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna.

