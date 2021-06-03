- EVENTS
UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting June 5
The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5.
The UAE has announced the suspension of passenger entry on all flights from Vietnam.
The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5.
The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management jointly made the announcement on Thursday.
