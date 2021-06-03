Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE to suspend arrivals from Vietnam starting June 5

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 3, 2021

(Reuters file)

The suspension is applicable from 11.59pm on June 5.


The UAE has announced the suspension of passenger entry on all flights from Vietnam.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management jointly made the announcement on Thursday.




