UAE to resume transit travel; special lounges for passengers
Travellers to provide PCR test result taken within 72 hours from the time of departure.
The UAE will allow passengers from all countries to transit through the airports from August 5, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said.
The UAE airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers with all Covid-19 precautionary measures to ensure safety of all travellers.
“Travel will also resume for transit passengers from all countries from which transit passengers were previously banned, provided that the traveller’s last destination is accepted, and a laboratory PCR test is submitted within 72 hours from the time of departure. The country’s airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers while taking all precautionary and preventive measures,” it said in its latest update.
UAE airlines working to resume flights for stranded residents
NCEMA said UAE residents stranded in six countries from where passenger entry is suspended can return to the emirates from August 5.
Expats with valid residency visas who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE are among the new categories that will be allowed to travel to the UAE. They must have received the second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to travel and hold a certificate that proves this.
