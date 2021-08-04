UAE: Third country quarantine continues to be a viable option for stranded expatriates

Resident visa holders and those who have taken Covid jabs from their home countries among these categories of travellers.

While thousands of residents stranded abroad eagerly await their return home, thanks to the recently eased inbound travel suspensions, many continue to view third country quarantine as a viable option to return to the UAE, agents and stranded travellers have said.

UAE residence visa holders who have taken coronavirus vaccinations from their home countries and those who have already paid up for their travel packages to popular quarantine destinations are among these categories of travellers.

On Tuesday, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the UAE announced residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE can return home starting August 5.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda. Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) approvals are mandatory for inbound travellers.

Sudheesh TP, the general manager of Deira Tours and Travels told Khaleej Times, “Due to the vaccination clause and since many have already paid up for their trip to countries such as Armenia, they are choosing to go ahead with their travel plans. They don’t have to quarantine in these countries; instead, they can sightsee for about four to five days and return to UAE.”

However, Sudheesh predicts in the days to come, there is going to be a huge influx of travellers wishing to return to the UAE.

He explained, “The bookings from India to UAE, for example, is not yet overwhelming because there continues to be some confusion among stranded residents regarding travel protocols. However, the enquiries have quadrupled. We think there will be a huge influx of travellers in the coming days and weeks.”

Deepthi Dasgupta, an Indian expatriate teacher whose husband has been stranded in their hometown in Kolkata since April this year, said, “We waited for him to return for this long. Finally, last week, we shelled Dh 6,000 on this Armenia option and he is due to fly out on August 7. My husband took the Indian version of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield). We’re unsure if this will be accepted in UAE at the moment.”

Armenia is the most popular third-country quarantine destination, followed by Uzbekistan, Serbia, and Qatar, said Raheesh Babu, group chief operating officer of Musafir.com. “People can book tickets or apply for their ICA or GDRFA approvals only once they get their PCR test results. We have had a lot of enquiries, but the UAE vaccination clause is putting people off booking tickets at the moment. Many are also scared if they would get the ICA and GDRFA approvals as well,” he said.

Babu added, “However, flights on August 10 and 12, which is when airlines have opened bookings, are almost full.”

For some travellers, this development could not have come at a better time. S.L, an Indian expatriate who has been stuck in Kerala since March 29, said, “I was prepared to go to Qatar by spending Dh 6,300, which includes tickets, hotel booking, and transfers. There is a ten-day quarantine in Doha as well.” However, SL cancelled his plans at the last moment when he heard UAE is relaxing rules for inbound travellers from India. “Instead, I booked a ticket for August 14 paying Dh 900.”

