UAE: Talks on to cover Covid-19 PCR tests under insurance, Daman CEO says

High-level discussions are going on to cover the cost of Covid-19 RT-PCR testing under health insurance, a top official told Khaleej Times.

The new ‘green pass’ entry system with RT-PCR and vaccination status is set to be implemented in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday and there could be a possible rollout across other emirates too. While vaccine shots are free of cost, an individual needs to pay anywhere between Dh65 to Dh150 for a PCR test.

Asked if there are plans by the local authorities to consider insurance coverage for Covid-19 screenings, Hamad Al Mehyas, CEO, National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: “The government in Abu Dhabi decided to cover all the costs related to the pandemic, whereas in other countries there is a huge cost on individuals. I am sure moving forward, there will be plans. There are discussions ongoing, but I don’t have much information about it.”

Asked about bringing the PCR tests under insurance coverage, Al Mehyas said: “Here we just follow the regulations from the government entities on how often the test is required. So, all those regulations apply to us as much as they apply to any other client.”

As of now, if a Covid-19 patient is admitted to the hospital, then costs, including that of the PCR tests, are covered through insurance.

“Cost of RT-PCR testing is covered as per medical necessity,” he added.

Marking Daman’s 15th anniversary, Al Mehyas unveiled a new strategy with focus on automation, digitalisation, expansion and innovation.

“We hope to soon transform all our services into smart services. However, we will cater to those who wish to come in person to the Daman offices. We will look at investments outside from where we stand, to move to adjacent countries and explore new opportunities.”

“We have planned a special initiative for people of determination and senior citizens. It will be announced soon.”

Al Mehyas stressed that there will be no increase in the insurance premiums unless a user moves to another brand. “If they move to another insurer and then return, they will then pay more.”