UAE: Suspension of flights from India, Pakistan may extend beyond August 7

The UAE’s national carrier earlier announced that flights from the Indian subcontinent would remain suspended until August 7. On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan was until “further notice”.

“Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until August 7, 2021. Please note this is an evolving situation, and this date may have to be extended in line with government mandates,” the carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Dubai-based Emirates airline has also announced the suspension of incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least August 7. Any further extension of restrictions remains under review.

The UAE airlines are not permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomats, official delegations and Golden Visa holders are exempted from the entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.

Etihad said cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.

The airline said it is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.

