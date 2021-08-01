UAE: Suspension of flights from India, Pakistan may extend beyond August 7
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan was until "further notice".
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said suspension of passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka may be extended beyond August 7, 2021.
The UAE’s national carrier earlier announced that flights from the Indian subcontinent would remain suspended until August 7. On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan was until “further notice”.
“Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until August 7, 2021. Please note this is an evolving situation, and this date may have to be extended in line with government mandates,” the carrier said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Dubai-based Emirates airline has also announced the suspension of incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least August 7. Any further extension of restrictions remains under review.
The UAE airlines are not permitted to carry passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka or India. However, UAE nationals, diplomats, official delegations and Golden Visa holders are exempted from the entry restrictions. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.
Etihad said cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact.
The airline said it is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2...
More than 66.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Negative PCR report must for travellers ...
Showing the test result is mandatory irrespective of vaccination... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India records 41,831 new cases, 541...
The country registered an increase in fresh infections for the fifth... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Suspension of flights may extend beyond...
On Wednesday, the carrier had said the extension of flight... READ MORE
-
News
UAE date farmer donates entire harvest to charity
None of the 15,000 kilos of fruits from the Al Jabri farm are ever... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE luxury retailer Michel Chalhoub passes away
Chalhoub was known not just for his inspirational career and vision,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2...
More than 66.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa