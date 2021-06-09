Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more countries

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 9, 2021

Transit flights will continue to operate.


The UAE authorities on Wednesday announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting Friday, June 11.

Entry of passengers to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam is also suspended.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.




