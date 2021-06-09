UAE suspends passenger entry from three more countries
Transit flights will continue to operate.
The UAE authorities on Wednesday announced a suspension on entry of passengers from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda starting Friday, June 11.
Entry of passengers to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam is also suspended.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.
