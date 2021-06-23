UAE: Step-by-step Covid vaccination guide for tourists in Abu Dhabi

Visitors can choose between Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccines.

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday allowed free Covid-19 jabs to tourists and visit visa holders.

The vaccine is available only for holders of a visa issued by Abu Dhabi, holders of passport eligible for visa on arrival with an entry stamp at an Abu Dhabi point of entry. The visitor will have to show a proof of the above two requirements at the time of vaccination.

Below is a step-by-step guide for tourists on how to get the jab:

>> Step 1: Download SEHA app, available on App Store or Google Play Store

>> Step 2: Download Alhosn app, available on App Store or Google Play Store

>> Step 3: Choose the vaccine – either Sinopharm or Pfizer

>> Step 4: Select the vaccine centre

>> Step 5: Book an appointment

>> Step 6: Add personal details

The UAE’s mass vaccination campaign has already reached more than 87 per cent of the total eligible population, with more than 14.6 million vaccine doses administered so far.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com