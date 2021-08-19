UAE: Sri Lanka embassy staff performs last rites of Covid-19 victim

The deceased’s wife and two daughters are found to be suffering from the viral infection .

The Sri Lankan embassy staff in Abu Dhabi performed the last rites of a Covid-19 victim after the rest of his family members were found to be afflicted with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

Initially, Jay, the Sri Lankan expatriate, who was in his early 60s, had complained of a mild headache and breathing problems.

Later, his wife called on the emergency number 999 after his health suddenly worsened.

However, unfortunately, he passed away while the emergency medical team rushed to his place, an embassy official said.

The deceased was found to be Covid-19 positive after a PCR test was conducted. Later, his wife and two daughters were found to be infected as well. They were placed under isolation and could not attend his last rites.

“We’re devastated and helpless. We reached out to the embassy officials, who offered immediate assistance,” Jay’s wife said.

The consular division of the embassy assigned a public relations officer (PRO) to take care of the paperwork and later coordinated with the local authorities to carry out his last rites in Baniyas.

The PRO, who went beyond his call of duty, is still pained by Jay’s death.

“The hapless wife couldn’t see her husband one last time. The daughters couldn’t bid final goodbye to their father. It was a heart-breaking moment. I was on the phone with the family members, as the last rites were performed according to the Hindu tradition,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the UAE, Malraj De Silva, underlined that the mission “remains committed” to offer assistance at any given time to any Lankan expatriate in distress.

Jay's family members are grateful for the timely intervention by the embassy and the PRO’s humanitarian act.

“We’ve received an unforgettable assistance from our embassy officials. They regularly updated over the phone while our father’s last rites were performed,” the daughters added.

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com