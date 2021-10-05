UAE: Sputnik, Pfizer Covid vaccine booster protocols, eligibility announced

The shots can be taken six months after the second dose.

Authorities in the UAE have approved the emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some residents. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also announced on Tuesday that it has started administering booster Pfizer shots for some categories of residents.

Announcing the eligibility criteria, health officials said that the booster shots will be given six months after the second dose.

Those who have taken Pfizer or Sputnik jabs after being vaccinated with Sinopharm are not eligible for the booster shots.

According to the authorities, the following categories are eligible:

>> Senior citizens and expats aged 60 and above.

>> Those with chronic illnesses in the 50-59 years age group.

>> Those committed to long-term care at healthcare facilities.

The decision is based on “studies and recommendations”, according to UAE Health Sector spokesperson Dr Noura Al Ghaiti.

“This booster should help improve immunity after vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 infections decreases over time,” she added.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots for some residents

>> Pfizer jab prevents severe Covid for at least 6 months: Study

UAE is most vaccinated country

The UAE ranks among the top countries globally in addressing the pandemic, Dr Al Ghaiti said.

It is also the most vaccinated country, with over 20.2 million vaccine doses administered. It has a distribution rate of close to 205 doses per 100 people. Close to 95 per cent residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while close to 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.