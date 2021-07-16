UAE: South Africa and Nigeria flights suspended until at least August 7, says Emirates
The airline had earlier extended the suspension until July 31.
Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from South Africa and Nigeria until at least August 7.
The airline had earlier extended the suspension until July 31.
In an update on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from these two countries into the UAE.
"Only one daily passenger flight to Johannesburg will operate as EK763; however, outbound passenger services on EK764 remain suspended," the airline said.
"Customers who have been to or connected through South Africa or Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," the carrier added.
The airline had also extended the suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE until at least August 7.
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Pakistan to ban unvaccinated from air...
Pakistan has seen coronavirus infections soar, dominated by Delta... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,550 Covid-19 cases, 1,508...
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have seen a near 25 per cent drop... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Kerala orders lockdown as...
Kerala accounts for 37.1% of India's total active cases. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman extends night curfew to curb virus ...
The restrictions aim to curb spread of the virus. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE-based expat dad dies while saving daughters...
A nurse on the beach spent nearly an hour trying to save him. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,550 Covid-19 cases, 1,508...
Daily Covid-19 cases in the UAE have seen a near 25 per cent drop... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Kerala orders lockdown as...
Kerala accounts for 37.1% of India's total active cases. READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to rise further in...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE