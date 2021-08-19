UAE: Some private firms restrict entry into premises to only Covid-vaccinated visitors

Decision is in line with some other public sector entities in the country.

Some private companies in the UAE have amended their workplace visitor policy, restricting their premises to only vaccinated people.

This decision is in line with some public sector entities in the country that have already implemented this rule where only vaccinated visitors are allowed into their premises.

When it comes to Covid-19 vaccination, the UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. It has conducted over 70.66 million Covid-19 tests. Around 73.4 per cent of the UAE population is fully vaccinated and 83.1 per cent partly vaccinated against Covid-19 as of August 18, 2021, according to Our World in Data.

To ensure that all of their employees are fully vaccinated as soon as possible, many private sector entities are organising mass vaccination drives as a part of their efforts to curb the spread of the contagion and protect their health.

“The government sector and a few private companies have amended their workplace visitor policy to restrict their premises to only vaccinated visitors to protect employees being exposed to the disease,” said Mayank Patel, country head for Adecco Middle East, a global HR Solutions firm.

“Others have implemented safety precautions such as thermal checks, negative PCR test reports and safe distancing policies for visitors.”

According to him, “No law in the UAE states that vaccination is mandatory, or whether or not an employer can impose a vaccination requirement as a condition of employment. Hence, companies should not make it compulsory or force employees to take the jab. They can encourage their staff by conducting vaccination drives, awareness programmes or introduce weekly or mandatory PCR tests for those who are not vaccinated considering the safety and well-being of the rest of the employees.”

He said for certain business categories with unvaccinated employees, there is a framework in place by the UAE government for a mandatory PCR test every 14 days. This includes front-line and essential workers in sectors such as hotels, restaurants, transportation, healthcare, pharma and beauty salons.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com