UAE sends free Covid vaccine shipment to Egypt

Egypt will be administering the vaccine free of charge and the government will prioritise vaccinating medical staff and people with chronic diseases.

As the UAE rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination drive, a shipment of the approved and registered Sinopharm vaccine was sent to Egypt as a gift late on Thursday. More deliveries are expected soon.

Thanking the UAE for the kind gesture, Hala Zayed, health minister of Egypt, led the team that received the vaccine at Cairo International Airport, according to local media reports.

“This is a historic day for Egypt to receive the first shipment of the vaccine which is 100 per cent free,” the minister said during a Press conference at the airport, upon the shipment’s arrival.

Related coverage: UAE residents start getting Covid-19 jab

List of centres where you can get the vaccine in UAE

“The first shots shall be given to the country’s medical frontliners at quarantine centres, fever and chest hospitals,” she said. Patients suffering from kidney failure, tumours and chronic diseases will also be vaccinated.

As more shipments arrive, more people will get the vaccine for free, Zayed stressed. The vaccine will be given in two doses, 21 days apart, she added.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed that Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated Covid-19 vaccine is 86 per cent effective.

Together with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), it has reviewed Sinopharm CNBG’s interim analysis of the Phase III trials, which also shows that the vaccine has a 99 per cent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases. It also showed no serious safety concerns.

Egypt, with a population of more than 100 million, is a large market for vaccines. In September, Russia announced a deal to supply Egypt with 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Egypt’s government has confirmed relatively low numbers of coronavirus infections, partly due to limited public testing, but has been warning of a second wave of the pandemic as daily infections have risen in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, the country’s health ministry had announced 119,702 coronavirus cases and 6,832 deaths.

(With inputs from Reuters)dubai — As the UAE rolls out its Covid-19 vaccination drive, a shipment of the approved and registered Sinopharm vaccine was sent to Egypt as a gift late on Thursday. More deliveries are expected soon.

Thanking the UAE for the kind gesture, Hala Zayed, health minister of Egypt, led the team that received the vaccine at Cairo International Airport, according to local media reports.

“This is a historic day for Egypt to receive the first shipment of the vaccine, which is 100 per cent free,” the minister said during a Press conference at the airport, upon the shipment’s arrival.

“The first shots shall be given to the country’s medical frontliners at quarantine centres, fever and chest hospitals,” she said. Patients suffering from kidney failure, tumours and chronic diseases will also be vaccinated.

As more shipments arrive, more people will get the vaccine for free, Zayed stressed. The vaccine will be given in two doses, 21 days apart, she added.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has confirmed that Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated Covid-19 vaccine is 86 per cent effective.

Together with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), it has reviewed Sinopharm CNBG’s interim analysis of the Phase III trials, which also shows that the vaccine has a 99 per cent seroconversion rate of neutralising antibody and 100 per cent effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases. It also showed no serious safety concerns.

Egypt, with a population of more than 100 million, is a large market for vaccines. In September, Russia announced a deal to supply Egypt with 25 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Egypt’s government has confirmed relatively low numbers of coronavirus infections, partly due to limited public testing, but has been warning of a second wave of the pandemic as daily infections have risen in recent weeks.

As of Wednesday, the country’s health ministry had announced 119,702 coronavirus cases and 6,832 deaths.

(With inputs from Reuters)