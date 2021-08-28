UAE: Seha opens new Covid drive-through centre in Al Ain

Centre has the capacity to administer 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal swabs

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced the opening of a new drive-through service centre in the Aamerah area, Al Ain.

The new centre features four lanes – 1 for administering vaccinations and 3 for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based tests. The centre has the capacity to administer 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal swabs, and laser tests per day.

Residents can access the centre from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.

This brings the total number of Covid drive-through services centres managed by Seha in Al Ain to four – Al Hili, Asharej, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah. Seha now manages a total of 25 health centres across the UAE.

Residents interested in receiving Covid shots or undergoing screening must book an appointment through Seha’s smart application.