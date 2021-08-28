UAE: Seha opens new Covid drive-through centre in Al Ain
Centre has the capacity to administer 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal swabs
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced the opening of a new drive-through service centre in the Aamerah area, Al Ain.
The new centre features four lanes – 1 for administering vaccinations and 3 for nasal swabs and DPI laser-based tests. The centre has the capacity to administer 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal swabs, and laser tests per day.
Residents can access the centre from Saturday to Thursday from 8 am to 8 pm, and on Friday from 10 am to 8 pm.
This brings the total number of Covid drive-through services centres managed by Seha in Al Ain to four – Al Hili, Asharej, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah. Seha now manages a total of 25 health centres across the UAE.
Residents interested in receiving Covid shots or undergoing screening must book an appointment through Seha’s smart application.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Some parents stick to e-learning ...
Public schools across the country, as well as private schools in Abu... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Seha opens new Covid drive-through centre in ...
Centre has the capacity to administer 100 vaccinations and 800 nasal... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Kerala reimposes night curfew following...
Night curfew to be imposed in southern state from August 30 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 66,572 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Many UAE companies are now pushing for booster shots for their... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed calls Baghdad summit Iraq’s ...
Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership discusses security,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Afghan evacuees receive housing, medical...
The UAE government is providing a range of healthcare services to the ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launches Golden... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees in UAE recall horror as they fled ...
The families are currently in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu... READ MORE
News
Revealed: 14 Dubai locations where rents are rising
27 August 2021
News
UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa through ICA app
28 August 2021
News
UAE: 85% of staff at Sheikh Mohammed’s office are women
27 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school