UAE-Saudi flights: Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia to resume daily services
Emirates and Etihad to resume services from September 11
Airlines in the UAE have announced that they would be restarting services to Saudi Arabia over the next few days.
Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad said they would resume services from September 11, while budget airline flydubai will fly to the Kingdom from September 12. Sharjah-based Air Arabia tweeted it would fly daily from September 14.
Etihad
The airline said on its website that flights to Riyadh would resume from September 11; Jeddah from September 14; and Dammam from September 15.
Emirates
The airline will operate 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. It will also operate three weekly flights to Madina. Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16.
flydubai
The budget airline will resume its daily flights from Dubai International Airport to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam starting September 12.
Air Arabia
It will fly daily from Sharjah to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from September 14, the airline tweeted.
Saudi Arabia had on September 8 removed the UAE from its banned countries list as daily Covid cases fell significantly over the past few days. The UAE reported a new low of 772 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, even as it holds the highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.
As on September 9, over 89 per cent residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 78 per cent have received both.
Travel agents in the UAE said they expect a spike in demand for travel between the two countries – particularly among stranded travellers and those who wish to perform the religious pilgrimage of Umrah.
