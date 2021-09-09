UAE-Saudi flights: Covid-vaccination, quarantine requirements explained

Non Saudis must present proof of receiving required doses and register data online

The UAE airlines have announced that they would be resuming daily flights to Saudi Arabia over the next few days. Emirates Airline posted on its website that there are restrictions on the categories of passengers who can travel.

Vaccinated passengers

Covid-vaccinated nonSaudis must present proof that they have received the required doses and register their vaccination data online. If they meet the conditions, they are exempted from quarantine.

They must have received:

•Two doses of Pfizer

•Two doses of Oxford AstraZeneca

•Two doses of Moderna

•One dose of Johnson & Johnson

Travellers who have completed two doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac must have received an additional dose of one of the four approved vaccines in the kingdom mentioned above.

Non-vaccinated passengers

All nonvaccinated international travellers must complete a seven-day institutional quarantine at their own expense, with two PCR tests.

Who are exempted?

According to Emirates, the following passengers are exempted from institutional quarantine:

•Saudi citizens, spouses of citizens and their mothers, children of citizens and domestic workers accompanying any of individuals mentioned in these categories. Nonvaccinated travellers in this category must quarantine at home for 7 days and take a Covid19 PCR test on day 6 of quarantine.

•Nonvaccinated domestic workers accompanying a vaccinated resident. Nonvaccinated travellers in this category must quarantine at home for 7 days and take a Covid19 PCR test on day 6 of quarantine.

•Those holding a diplomatic visa, diplomats and their residing families and their domestic workers, provided they comply with quarantine procedures by staying in their homes.

•Cabin crew

•Those involved in health supply chains.

•Health practitioners working in government sectors, their families and companions who are under the age of 18. Travel companions below 18 years old must comply with home quarantine for 7 days and take a Covid19 PCR test within 24 hours of arrival and another on day 7 of quarantine.

Source: Emirates website (as updated on September 9, at 2.39pm)