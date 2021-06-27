UAE: Residents urged not to travel abroad without receiving both Covid jabs

Travellers advised to follow safety protocols when outside the country.

The UAE has urged residents not to travel outside the country during this summer unless after they have received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector said during a special press briefing on Sunday that people who haven’t taken two doses of the vaccine should refrain from travelling as they might be at a greater risk of contracting the virus and its complications.

“People planning to travel outside the country have been advised to avoid crowded places, wear masks at all the time and to maintain physical distancing, regardless of the Covid-19 protocols applied in those countries,” she said.

“We also advise people to wear masks continuously while using any means of transport, including planes, cars, buses, etc.”

The official noted that some people were insisting on getting more doses of the vaccine, which is against the doctors’ recommendations and that this might affect their health.

“We advise everyone to adhere to the advice of doctors in order to ensure their health and safety,” she said.

She noted that the UAE has provided the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 71 per cent of the total population, which represents 91.8 per cent of the eligible category.

According to the official, although the vaccine does not completely prevent from contracting the virus, it has been proven to be effective in reducing the infection rates, hospital admissions and intensive care rates and reducing the death rate.

