UAE residents most optimistic about Covid-19 situation globally
52% of residents plan to travel abroad in the next 12 months, says YouGov survey.
The UAE residents are the most optimistic about the Covid-19 pandemic as more than half of them believe that the situation is getting better globally.
According to a new YouGov survey, 52 per cent of residents believe that the coronavirus situation is getting better as compared to 46 per cent in the USA and the UK, 33 per cent in Germany, 32 per cent in Australia and 27 per cent in France.
This strong confidence can be attributed to the massive vaccination drive in the country because the UAE is now the most vaccinated nation.
As a result of this confidence, the YouGov survey revealed that more than half – 51 per cent – of UAE residents plan to travel for leisure abroad over the next 12 months as compared to 15 per cent in France, 27 per cent in Germany and 13 per cent in the UK. Around 25 per cent of people in the UAE are likely to opt for domestic holidays while 23 per cent plan both domestic and international holidays, said the survey.
“The UAE stands out in terms of international travel sentiment, with respondents planning to travel substantially more than consumers in other countries. Both domestic and regional tourism is expected to be vibrant,” YouGov said in its latest International Travel & Tourism Report 2021.
Maldives is the top destination for UAE residents with nearly a quarter of them keen to visit the island nation. Canada, Switzerland, the UK, Japan, the USA, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Italy are the other destinations that UAE residents would like to visit.
The survey found 18 per cent of UAE residents intend to travel for business in the next 12 months at par with India and Egypt. This is compared to 17 per cent in Saudi Arabia, 15 per cent in Indonesia, 13 per cent in China, eight per cent in Japan and seven per cent in Singapore.
The data used in this study is based on the interviews of 184,254 adults aged 18 and over across 25 countries. All interviews were conducted online between October 22, 2020 and May 31, 2021 and the results are nationally representative. The countries covered in the poll include Australia, France, Germany, India, the UK, the US, China, Sweden, Indonesia, Canada, Spain, the UAE, Denmark, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Finland, Brazil, Egypt, Mexico and the Philippines.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE residents most optimistic about Covid-19...
52% of residents plan to travel abroad in the next 12 months, says... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sri Lanka gives Pfizer shots to some as ...
About 384,000 people were fully vaccinated before Sri Lanka ran out... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indonesia expands nationwide curbs
The wider restrictions include forcing the majority of non-essential... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India reports 43,733 new cases in last...
India's active caseload of Covid cases has declined to 4,59,920,... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
In Dubai for 'job', youth caught with drugs in...
Public prosecution highlights story of man who trusted a stranger and ... READ MORE
-
Events
Global Village announces opening date for new...
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler hails UAE Foreign Minister
The UAE Vice-President also posted a gallery of photos dedicated to... READ MORE
-
News
9-yr-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day;...
The potential police officer was given a tailor-made uniform and... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says