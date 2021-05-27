UAE reports highest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 2 months

Number of daily infections crossed the 2,000 mark after a month.

The UAE has reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost two months.

The country recorded 2,167 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, May 27. This is the highest number of daily cases since April 2, when 2,180 infections were reported.

Thursday’s daily infections crossed the 2,000 mark after a month. The last time the country saw over 2,000 cases was on April 27, when 2,094 infections were reported.

These figures are still much lower compared to highs of over 3,000 daily cases in January and February, with the highest being 3,977 on February 3.

It must also be noted that the UAE has stepped up its PCR testing regime, too.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, the country conducted 225,957 PCR tests. When weighed against the Covid-19 cases reported on the day, this is a Covid positivity rate of 0.95 per cent.

Earlier this month, daily cases had dipped to record lows for four days straight. Between May 14 and 17, the number of infections had gone down to around 1,200. In fact, May 17’s 1,229 infections tally was the lowest in five months since December 27, 2020.

Overall, this month has seen a significant decrease in cases.

Additionally, the UAE’s Covid mortality rate is below 0.3 per cent – which is significantly below the global average of 2.1 per cent.

In May so far, the UAE has, on average, reported under three deaths daily. Last month, too, the number of deaths had dipped to under three.

These are significant dips from the average 13 daily deaths reported in February; and nine in March.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com