UAE reports 1,928 Covid-19 cases, 1,614 recoveries, 4 deaths
April has seen the lowest cases in the country this year so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday announced 1928 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1614 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported. (Get real-time Covid-19 updates)
The overall global Covid-19 caseload is now nearly 139 million, with nearly 3 million deaths.
April records lowest cases this year so far
The first half of April has recorded the lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year and the most number of days with under 2,000 infected people.
The first 14 days of April till Wednesday have seen 28,051 new cases, which is much lower than registered in the same period of January (35,147), February (45,163) and March (34,873).
Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi
A weekend curfew is being imposed in India's capital New Delhi to contain the surge in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
The move comes as Delhi witnessed the biggest single-day jump in Covid cases, which breached 17,000 new cases on Wednesday.
