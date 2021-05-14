UAE records lowest daily Covid cases since Dec. 29

Development restores hope that the pandemic situation is under control and recovery is on track, experts say

The lowest number of new Covid-19 cases so far this year has been reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention detected 1,452 new cases after carrying out a further 186,370 tests. It is the lowest recorded daily data since December 29 when 1,506 cases were reported. Other such figures tracked this year were 1,501 on January 4 and 1,507 on May 10.

The development coming just after the holy month of Ramadan restores hope of the pandemic situation being under control and recovery on track, said medical experts.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Polumuru, specialist in internal medicine, NMC Speciality Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, underlined the low numbers could be a result of herd immunity.

“The lowest number documented since December 29, 2020, is a good sign. This improvement is a result of very clear and strict strategies implemented by the UAE government and impact of the vaccination drive. The UAE has vaccinated more than 70 per cent of the eligible population. Herd immunity comes after 50 per cent of the population receives the vaccine, which is another factor in reducing the new daily cases of Covid 19.”

Dr Abdul Aneez, Medical Director, Medeor Hospital, Dubai, noted that the steady dip in new cases is a major relief for the healthcare personnel.

“The downward trajectory has been going on for weeks now. In fact, last month saw the lowest number of new cases. Low caseloads are a big relief for the healthcare system and gives us an assurance of being on the right track. This clearly indicates the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign and ongoing PCR testing drive, especially carried out at labor accommodations.”

Medical experts lauded the responsible role played so far in the past months by the members of the community. They urged people to continue following stringent measures and avoid any large gatherings and parties during the Eid holidays.

Dr Aneez added: “This development (lowest data) coming in the middle of Eid holidays should not be seen as a victory sign over the pandemic, rather just one step in the right direction and the community members must continue to take strict precautionary measures.”

Dr Polumuru reiterated the need for social distancing and wearing of masks during family visits, meeting elderly people and at restaurants and outdoor places.

“Gathering should be reduced to a maximum of five people. Also, hand hygiene is playing a significant role in reducing the number of new cases of Covid infection.”

The ministry also noted that an additional 1,422 people had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 523,778.

The ministry also announced administering 23,115 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 11,445,680 at a distribution rate of 115.73 doses per 100 people.

So far, more than 72 per cent of the eligible group have received the vaccine and the ministry is confident about vaccinating 100 per cent of the population by the end of the year.

