UAE Ramadan 2021: No reduced working hours for these Sharjah govt departments

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Sharjah City Municipality announced that all economic sectors and commercial establishments in the Emirate will operate as usual during the holy month of Ramadan.

No new decisions regarding the reduction of working hours have been undertaken, authorities said.

The two parties confirmed that their teams of commercial officers and inspection teams are working in coordination with various competent government agencies in the emirate to follow up the work of commercial markets and economic establishments.

Continuous inspection tours are being carried out to ensure that all economic establishments adhere to the precautionary measures laid out by the government.

Authorities added that the joint field inspection tours organised by the commercial officers' teams from both departments demonstrated the business community's full commitment to the battle against the pandemic in the emirate.