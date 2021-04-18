- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE Ramadan 2021: No reduced working hours for these Sharjah govt departments
Continuous inspection tours are being carried out to ensure that all establishments comply with the measures laid out by the government.
Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and Sharjah City Municipality announced that all economic sectors and commercial establishments in the Emirate will operate as usual during the holy month of Ramadan.
No new decisions regarding the reduction of working hours have been undertaken, authorities said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE Ramadan 2021: Ajman extends working hours for economic activities
The two parties confirmed that their teams of commercial officers and inspection teams are working in coordination with various competent government agencies in the emirate to follow up the work of commercial markets and economic establishments.
Continuous inspection tours are being carried out to ensure that all economic establishments adhere to the precautionary measures laid out by the government.
ALSO READ:
>> Ramadan 2021: New rules announced for foreign Umrah seekers
Authorities added that the joint field inspection tours organised by the commercial officers' teams from both departments demonstrated the business community's full commitment to the battle against the pandemic in the emirate.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK PM Boris Johnson cancels India visit
Johnson was due to travel to India on April 25. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: One-week curfew in Delhi from tonight
A weekend curfew was already on in the capital but has now been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: China trials mixing of two vaccines to...
Researchers are also running trials for two-dose-based vaccination as ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's daily cases rise by record 273,...
The country's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 1,619 to reach a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli