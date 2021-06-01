- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE public school exams: Free PCR Covid tests for students
Protocol formulated to ensure highest standards of health and safety for students, staff.
The Ministry of Education will offer a free RT-PCR test for students to take in-person Grade 12 exams later this month.
Term 3 exams for Grade 12 of public and private schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum will be held this month.
A protocol has been formulated to ensure highest standards of health and safety for students, teachers, non-teaching and support staff.
“One of the basic conditions mentioned in the protocol is to present the Covid-19 test result, which should not be more than 4 days before entering the school. The negative PCR test result from the Al-Hosn app should be printed and delivered to the supervisor. The PCR test will be offered free of cost,” a top official from the education sector said.
82% eligible residents vaccinated in UAE
Any student who suffers from Covid-19 infection or anyone who has come in contact with the infected person should not come to school.
Students must reach school at least 30 minutes before the exam.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE public school exams: Free PCR Covid tests for ...
Protocol formulated to ensure highest standards of health and safety... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: 82% eligible residents get jab
More vaccines would be made available to children after clinical... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year...
A robust vaccination and screening drive across the country has kept... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Over 300 Filipinos fly home on govt-...
Philippine President announced that inbound travel from the UAE will... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE Class XII board exams cancelled
CBSE will take steps to compile results of Class 12 students. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year...
A robust vaccination and screening drive across the country has kept... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How 4,300 people quit smoking in last 2 years
SEHA said its recent success rate is between 55 and 60 per cent... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Over 300 Filipinos fly home on govt-...
Philippine President announced that inbound travel from the UAE will... READ MORE