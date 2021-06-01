UAE public school exams: Free PCR Covid tests for students

Protocol formulated to ensure highest standards of health and safety for students, staff.

The Ministry of Education will offer a free RT-PCR test for students to take in-person Grade 12 exams later this month.

Term 3 exams for Grade 12 of public and private schools that follow the ministry’s curriculum will be held this month.

A protocol has been formulated to ensure highest standards of health and safety for students, teachers, non-teaching and support staff.

“One of the basic conditions mentioned in the protocol is to present the Covid-19 test result, which should not be more than 4 days before entering the school. The negative PCR test result from the Al-Hosn app should be printed and delivered to the supervisor. The PCR test will be offered free of cost,” a top official from the education sector said.

Any student who suffers from Covid-19 infection or anyone who has come in contact with the infected person should not come to school.

Students must reach school at least 30 minutes before the exam.