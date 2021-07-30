UAE: Pop-up vaccination centre to open for kids at Abu Dhabi mall

Authorities are ensuring students receive their Covid-19 vaccine shots before schools reopen.

Ahead of the reopening of schools and return to classrooms, the local authorities in Abu Dhabi are ensuring that students have received Covid-19 vaccine shots.

From Tuesday (August 3) till Saturday (August 7), a pop-up vaccination centre for children aged 12 and above will open at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall.

Children will be offered Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots. The facility will operate from 12 pm to 8 pm at the mall, one floor below Kidzania.

The initiative is a joint effort of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Mubadala Health and Yas Mall.

Local authorities noted that the pop-up vaccination centre is “part of continuous efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 and support the safe return to school for the 2021-2022 academic year.”

It was in June that the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the physical return of students to schools.

Also, from August 20, entry to public and private schools, nurseries and universities will be restricted to only vaccinated individuals. However, the decision does not apply to unvaccinated individuals with vaccination exemption received through the approved process and registered on Alhosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under.

Pfizer-BioNTech is also available to children aged 12 and above at vaccination centres run by Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA) and Mubadala Health vaccination centres in the emirate.

