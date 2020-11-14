Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Pioneers Award to honour frontline heroes: Sheikh Mohammed

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 14, 2020 | Last updated on November 15, 2020 at 12.45 am
Launched in 2014, the UAE Pioneers is an annual event organised as part of the UAE National Day celebrations.

Exceptional individuals, institutions and initiatives that contributed to making the UAE a role model in dealing with Covid-19 will be honoured as part of an annual awards ceremony.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued directives that this year's UAE Pioneers Award celebrate and honour those on the frontlines in the country's war against the pandemic.

He called on residents to nominate their choices with the #UAE_Pioneers. A committee will monitor the hashtag and shortlist the nominations after reviewing them.

"The UAE represents a shining model of collaborative effort, as healthcare personnel, security officers, teachers, and humanitarian workers worked tirelessly to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of society during hard times," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Launched in 2014, the UAE Pioneers is an annual event organised as part of the UAE National Day celebrations. Last year's awards celebrated champions of tolerance.

