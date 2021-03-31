UAE-Philippines travel: Filipino expats flying to Cebu won't need to quarantine

Upon the release of a negative PCR test result, no other requirement will be imposed, according to the new order.

Filipino expats who will be flying home to the Philippine province of Cebu will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival, unless they test positive for Covid-19, according to a new local government advisory that comes into effect today, March 31.

Philippine media on Wednesday broke the news, citing an executive order issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia that revised the travel guidelines for Filipino citizens arriving at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The travellers only have to complete an online registration form and take the free PCR test upon arrival. They must have a pre-booked hotel room where they will have to stay until test results are released, according to the governor’s Executive Order No. 17.

“Upon release of a negative RT-PCR test result, the OFW (overseas Filipino worker) or returning non-OFW shall be allowed to depart for his or her local government unit of destination. No other requirement shall be imposed by the LGU in this regard,” it added.

If the passenger tests positive, health protocols laid down by the Department of Health shall be followed.

“Requirement of quarantining an OFW and a returning non-OFW and swabbing them only on the 5th day after their arrival puts a heavy financial burden on the returning non-OFW and bludgeons the finance of OWWA that may very well be used other purposes,” Garcia said in the statement.

Currently, according to national government rules, Filipino passengers will have to go straight to facility-based quarantine upon arrival, and PCR tests shall be carried out on the fifth day. If results turn up negative, they will be endorsed to the local government unit that will strictly monitor the rest of their 14-day quarantine. These rules, however, no longer apply to those arriving in the province of Cebu.