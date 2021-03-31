- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE-Philippines travel: Filipino expats flying to Cebu won't need to quarantine
Upon the release of a negative PCR test result, no other requirement will be imposed, according to the new order.
Filipino expats who will be flying home to the Philippine province of Cebu will no longer be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival, unless they test positive for Covid-19, according to a new local government advisory that comes into effect today, March 31.
Listen to this story and more on 8@8 with David Light
Philippine media on Wednesday broke the news, citing an executive order issued by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia that revised the travel guidelines for Filipino citizens arriving at Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).
READ | COVID WATCH: Latest executive order of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia removes 14-day quarantine requirement for returning OFWs as long as they test negative in the PCR test upon arrival. The test will be administered by DOH. | via Le Antojado #TheFreeman pic.twitter.com/2LGtfHgTo3— The Freeman (@TheFreemanNews) March 30, 2021
The travellers only have to complete an online registration form and take the free PCR test upon arrival. They must have a pre-booked hotel room where they will have to stay until test results are released, according to the governor’s Executive Order No. 17.
“Upon release of a negative RT-PCR test result, the OFW (overseas Filipino worker) or returning non-OFW shall be allowed to depart for his or her local government unit of destination. No other requirement shall be imposed by the LGU in this regard,” it added.
If the passenger tests positive, health protocols laid down by the Department of Health shall be followed.
“Requirement of quarantining an OFW and a returning non-OFW and swabbing them only on the 5th day after their arrival puts a heavy financial burden on the returning non-OFW and bludgeons the finance of OWWA that may very well be used other purposes,” Garcia said in the statement.
Currently, according to national government rules, Filipino passengers will have to go straight to facility-based quarantine upon arrival, and PCR tests shall be carried out on the fifth day. If results turn up negative, they will be endorsed to the local government unit that will strictly monitor the rest of their 14-day quarantine. These rules, however, no longer apply to those arriving in the province of Cebu.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli