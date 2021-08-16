UAE on UK's amber list: Search for Dubai vacations nearly triples

Searches for trips to Dubai increased by a massive 287 per cent between August 2 and 9, compared to the previous week.

With the UAE moving to the UK’s ‘amber list’, interest in vacationing in Dubai has skyrocketed.

According to metasearch engine and travel agency Skyscanner, searches for trips to Dubai increased by a massive 287 per cent between August 2 and 9, compared to the previous week.

The UK government recently moved the UAE from its red list to the amber one. Dubai-based Emirates Airline had welcomed the decision then.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said: “Since the UK’s announcement, we’ve seen a surge in queries from customers desperate to travel to see their families, planning their kids’ return for the new school term, as well as their postponed business or holiday travel.”

He expressed hope that the UAE would move to the UK’s green list soon, “given the low numbers of coronavirus cases in the UAE, the extensive testing at Dubai International Airport, and the careful health and safety measures in place across the passenger journey”.

All passengers travelling to Dubai from the UK must hold a negative result certificate of a Covid-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

The UAE Embassy in the UK had tweeted a list of rules for people planning to visit the UAE:

>> Travellers will have to present a negative result of a PCR test conducted 72 hours before their departure.

>> They have to register themselves in the Locator Form system.

>> Visitors have to undergo quarantine for a period of 10 days.

>> PCR tests have to be done on the second and eighth day of the quarantine period.

>> Quarantine is not mandatory for travellers who have received both doses of Covid vaccine from the NHS in England, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A PCR examination, however, has to be done on the second day for people in this category.