UAE-Oman land borders open tomorrow; Covid PCR testing rules explained
Travellers are also required to download and use the AlHosn app.
Travellers from Oman can drive to the UAE via the land borders between the two countries starting tomorrow, August 31.
Read on: Oman to open UAE land border from September 1
Authorities had announced a travel protocol, which includes multiple Covid-19 PCR tests. Here is all you need to know:
>> Foreigners will be allowed to enter if they have an e-visit visa (according to authorities in Sharjah).
Must know: UAE welcomes travellers from Oman via land crossings
>> All those coming from Oman must present a negative result of a PCR test conducted no more than 48 hours prior to the visit.
>> They must undertake a rapid PCR nasal swab test after crossing into the UAE.
>> They will be guided to Covid-19 screening centres.
>> They have to undertake PCR tests on days four and eight after entry.
Important: Emirates adds another flight on Dubai-Muscat route
Meanwhile, authorities in Sharjah have announced full readiness to receive travellers from Oman via land borders.
Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, said EDE Covid-19 scanners will be used at the borders. The scanner detects potential cases in under three seconds.
Travellers are required to download and use the AlHosn app, he added.
-
