UAE: Now, residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malta
Emirates airline will resume three weekly flights to the European country from July 14.
Malta will offer quarantine-free travel for UAE residents, after Emirates airline announced it is slated to resume three weekly services to the European country via Larnaca, Cyprus, starting July 14.
Malta has also been added to Abu Dhabi’s green list.
Emirates will operate three weekly flights through the existing Larnaca service on the two-class Boeing 777-300ER. The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, via Larnaca to Malta.
ALSO READ:
>> Mauritius to open for international travel on July 15
Based on Emirates’ guidelines, UAE travellers visiting Malta, who are over the age of five years, are required to carry a negative Covid-19 test certificate for a test taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Malta.
Passengers must also present a duly-filled Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate at check-in to be accepted for travel to Malta.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Exposure to common cold virus can protect from...
These genes trigger early-response molecules in the immune system... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Now, residents can enjoy quarantine-free...
Emirates airline will resume three weekly flights to the European... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,011 Covid-19 cases, 1,976...
The new cases were detected through 227,684 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 patient killed in hospital; phone, cash...
She was taken away in a wheelchair and strangled. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Indian expat wins $1m raffle after trying...
Abraham Joyee won the raffle with ticket number 1,031, which he... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police car in Italy for world's most...
The force is representing the Emirates in the 1,000-mile classic car... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi busts rumours about cost of...
An official looking circular about 'revised' PCR test costs has been... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the...
Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistani doctor receives 10-year golden visa