UAE: Nigeria flights suspended until at least August 15, says Emirates

UAE has allowed entry of fully vaccinated residents from six countries from August 5.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has extended the suspension on flights to and from Nigeria until at least August 15.

In a travel update on its website, the airline said the extension is in line with government directives that restrict the entry of travellers originating from Nigeria into the UAE.

"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai. Affected flight bookings have been cancelled," Emirates said in a statement issued on Wednesday

Only transit passengers allowed from South Africa: Emirates

Certain categories of residents - stranded in six countries - can travel to UAE from August 5, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Tuesday.