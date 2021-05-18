UAE: New world record as 303 people from 31 countries thank Covid-19 frontliners

A multilingual video recorded and released by the Ajman Police celebrates UAE's plurality, multiculturalism and tolerance

A lengthy video message that thanked the frontliners who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic helped the Ajman set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday.

In the video published by the police, 303 people of 31 nationalities thanked thanked the Ajman Police for their spirited efforts in confronting the challenges posed by the contagion.

The participants expressed their gratitude and appreciation in multiple languages in line with the UAE's lofty ideals to celebrate plurality, multiculturalism and tolerance. The UAE is home for people from around 200 countries.

An Ajman Police official said the message was recorded in three separate phases.

In the first phase, the message was conveyed to Ajman Police personnel, the first line of defence, for the force's cooperation and spreading awareness about the viral outbreak.

The message was recorded over two weeks, and personnel from the national ambulance, civil defence and preventive medicine also featured in the video along with the employees of Covid-19 test and vaccination centres at Al Hamidiyah and Mushereif in the northern emirate.

The employees and members of the Traffic and Licencing Centre, the Speed Centre for Technical Inspection and shopping malls such as City Centre Ajman, China Mall and Ajman Markets' Association also participated in the video.

In the second phase, videos were edited and experts from Ajman TV and Sharjah TV were called upon to uphold transparency in the exercise.

The third phase entailed a bid to enter Guinness World Records, where the participation of 303 people was required to achieve the global feat.