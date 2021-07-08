UAE: New Covid rules for visitors to government departments, ministries
The new rule is effective from August 1.
All individuals who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 must present a negative PCR test result to visit federal government departments and ministries.
The test must have been taken within 48 hours of the visit.
The new rule is effective from August 1, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) said on Thursday.
This came as the authority issued new precautionary measures for individuals visiting federal government departments and ministries in the UAE.
Taking to Twitter, the FAHR said the new directive is applicable to customers, visitors, employees of outsourcing or services companies, or any person other than employees of the authority.
FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) July 8, 2021
From August 1, the following rules are effective for entry:
>> Those who have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
>> If unvaccinated, visitors must have a negative PCR result for a test taken within 48 hours of the visit.
>> Those not eligible to get the vaccine must show the exemption certificate and furnish a negative PCR test result.
>> Children under the age of 16 are excluded from the application of the provisions of this circular.
