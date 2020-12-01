UAE National Day: We patrolled streets 24/7 in Covid-19 fight, says cop

When safety measures were announced, the police stood in attention and immediately reported for duty.

NOTE: This report is part of a special National Day series called #HeroesUnmasked. The series pays tribute to the UAE's frontliners: The people who faced the coronavirus head on — no second thoughts, no questions asked — all for the love of the country. Part 2 of a 7-part series.

When stay-home orders were put in place during the peak of the pandemic, Brigadier Dr Mohammed Saeed Al Humaidi and his team at the Ras Al Khaimah Police were out on the streets.

While some would wonder what they would do at home, the police would work extra long hours to ensure everyone was safe and secure. “Sometimes, we had to stay away from our families.”

All these, Brig Al Humaidi said, were all part of the national duty that they perform with all their hearts.

“Though the Covid-19 crisis has added work for all entities, including the RAK Police, I feel proud to be among the frontliners who have been entrusted to protect the country against the pandemic,” said the brigadier who is the director-general of the Central Operations of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Ready to report for duty from day 1

When safety measures were announced, the police stood in attention and immediately reported for duty. In coordination with the Ministry of Interior, they all geared up to protect the country against Covid-19.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the force hit the streets and began patrolling the roads 24/7, especially during the period when the stay-home order was implemented.

With the exception of some individuals nabbed for flouting preventive measures, most of the people and entities across the emirate cooperated with with frontliners, said Brig Al Humaidi.

“The security and traffic patrols once stopped a driver at a late hour during the lockdown. But she turned out to be a doctor returning home after finishing her duty. Instead of handing her a fine ticket, she was given a salute with respect for her sacrifice and dedication to the nation.”

Raising awareness

It wasn’t an easy job, especially because the virus was around, Brig Al Humaidi said. “But it is our role to protect our beloved country and sacrifice our souls to ensure its security against all dangers, including Covid-19.

“With the cooperation not only from the bodies concerned, particularly the frontliners, but also from the public, we made it happen.”

The experience, he said, strengthened their loyalty and patriotism towards the country.

