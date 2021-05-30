UAE ministry: Smokers likely to get severe form of Covid-19

The ministry has urged smokers to quit the habit - whether traditional or electronic.

Tobacco smokers are most likely to develop severe health complications if they contract Covid-19, the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has said.

MoHAP issued the appeal on the World No Tobacco Day 2021, observed on May 31.

It stressed the importance of redoubling international efforts to raise global awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use. These include cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and mental disorders.

"Added to that is the economic burden, including direct costs such as the increase in healthcare spending, and indirect costs represented in the poor productivity of the community due to early deaths and disease prevalence," the MoHAP said.

The ministry highlighted how 12 UAE government entities have joined forces and formed a national committee for tobacco control.

The committee drafts tobacco control-related legislation, regulations, and systems, in accordance with a national index to reduce tobacco use to 15.7 in 2021.

The UAE has also imposed a selective tax on tobacco and its derivatives, leading to an increase in the prices of such products.

The UAE has a network of 16 smoking cessation clinics.

