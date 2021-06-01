UAE: May records the lowest number of Covid-19 cases this year

A robust vaccination and screening drive across the country has kept the cases in check.

The month of May has seen the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in the UAE.

The caseload and the average daily mortality rate have been steadily declining since the start of the year.

Medical experts attribute this bending of the curve to the robust vaccination and screening drives held across the country.

An approximate data on the Covid-19 cases will show the surge and drop in numbers: December (38,900), January (95,700), February (87,900), March (69,900), April (58,700) and May (50,500). The average daily mortality rate is as follows: January (5.6), February (13.2), March (8.7), April (3) and May (3).

Dr Osama Ahmed El Gharib, medical director, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, said the comparative data is proof of the UAE's effective handling of the pandemic situation.

“A pandemic progresses through different waves. The number of cases can be kept to a minimum only through a comprehensive strategy and the capacity to deal with it. Fortunately, we have a scientific method in handling the pandemic in the UAE. A comparative analysis of the recent data clearly indicates how effectively UAE is handling the situation.”

So far, close to 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered and more than 50.5 million PCR tests conducted across the country.

Dr El Gharib underlined that the massive vaccination drive along with strict adherence to safety protocol has played a significant role in decline in the new cases.

“We should let this trend continue in the coming months by vaccinating the rest of the population and following safety protocols with the same spirit to bend the curve.”

Dr J.M. Gauer, CEO, RAK Hospital, noted that even as most countries of the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus situation, there is a “distinct shimmer of hope on the horizon” in the country.

“In the UAE, the curve is definitely on a downward bend after a steep rise in January.”

An uptick was feared after the Eid Al Fitr holidays, but the situation so far has remained under control. In fact, the number of fresh cases in the first 15 days of May at 24,665 is comparatively more than the last 16 days, i.e., the post-Eid holidays at 25,905. Residents seemed to have learnt lessons from the aftermath of New Year Eve parties.

“Even the expected rise during the Eid Holidays has not really occurred. I have no doubt that the persistent and vigorous measures and information campaigns by the UAE authorities as well as the exemplary push for vaccination paid off and the nation is on the way to recovery.”

Bidhan Chowdhury, founder and group CEO, MediQ Healthcare Group, stressed on the UAE government’s multi-pronged approach to deal with the pandemic.

“Early and massive screenings, disciplined social behaviour, and speedy vaccination drives to cover the majority of residents has given us a unique edge over most other leading nations in this fight against the pandemic.”

MediQ Healthcare Group has developed field hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Chowdhury noted that the setting up of field hospitals has helped to treat volumes of cases efficiently and effectively.

“UAE has successfully managed to keep the mortality rate from the virus at 0.3 per cent, which is much below the global average of 2.1 per cent.”

However, Dr Gauer added that people must continue to take precautions to ensure a beginning to the end of the pandemic.

“We should not get overexcited and drop our defences, provided we continue the vaccination efforts,” Dr Gauer said.