UAE: Massive new 24x7 Covid services centre offers PCR tests for Dh75
The centre has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people per day and will serve those from any emirate.
A new Covid services centre has been opened in Ajman that will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 people every day.
Located at Festival Land opposite Al Zawra Roundabout, the centre offers Covid-19 vaccination, as well as PCR and DPI laser testing services.
Mubarak Saif Al Ketbi, Director of External Sites at Tamouh Healthcare Company, told Emarat Al Youm that the new centre targets the categories of workers in the industrial area in Ajman, but will also serve the residents of Ajman and the northern emirates.
He explained that the centre will provide free Covid-19 vaccination, DPI laser tests for Dh50 and PCR tests for Dh75.
Al Ketbi added that there are more than 70 male and female nurses in the centre, which will run around the clock, and that the number of staff will be increased depending on demand.
Results of DPI laser tests will be available within three minutes, while those of PCR tests will be ready within 24 hours. The company will work to reduce that time to less than 12 hours in the future, he said.
Al Ketbi noted that the centre would serve people from any emirate without exception.
He added that the centre also accepts those on visit visas who wish to undergo Covid-19 tests. The visitor's unified visa number can be entered on the system so that results can be obtained via the Al Hosn app.
