UAE: Iraqi Airways starts Abu Dhabi-Baghdad flights
The airline will initially operate one flight per week and increase the number to two per week.
As travel curbs get lifted between the UAE and several countries, and the easing of travel restrictions on passengers, a number of airlines have taken to the skies to or from the country. The latest one is Iraqi Airways, which will connect Abu Dhabi to Baghdad twice a week.
The inaugural Iraqi Airways flight touched Abu Dhabi International Airport on Saturday, according to an Abu Dhabi Airports statement.
Iraqi Airways will initially operate one flight per week and increase the number of flights shortly to two per week.
Outbound flights will depart from Abu Dhabi airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 6pm, landing in Baghdad at 7.15pm. Return flights will depart from Baghdad International Airport on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 1.45pm and land at Abu Dhabi airport at 5pm (Schedule in UAE local time).
Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The introduction of the new flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Baghdad will support the Iraqi community in the UAE."
Captain Kifah Jabar, CEO of Iraqi Airways, said, "We believe that connecting the two capitals (Abu Dhabi, Baghdad) will strengthen the relations between our countries."
