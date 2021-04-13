UAE: 'Intensified' Covid tests in multiple areas

Residents asked to cooperate fully with the health officials in doing the tests

Intensified Covid-19 testing will be carried out in multiple areas in Abu Dhabi to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee said tests preemptive tests will be conducted at Al Danah, AlZahiyah, Bani Yas, Al Shamkhah and Al Shawmekh.

#AbuDhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved intensifying the testing campaign in Al Danah, AlZahiyah, Bani Yas, Al Shamkhah and Al Shawmekh areas within Abu Dhabi City, to curb the spread of #Covid_19 and protect public health. pic.twitter.com/UbnkI0KUKU — (@admediaoffice) April 13, 2021

The committee called on residents to fully cooperate with health authorities to complete the testing and “to comply with all preventive measures to protect themselves and maintain public health”.