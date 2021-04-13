Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 'Intensified' Covid tests in multiple areas

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 13, 2021
Residents asked to cooperate fully with the health officials in doing the tests

Intensified Covid-19 testing will be carried out in multiple areas in Abu Dhabi to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergencies and Disasters Committee said tests preemptive tests will be conducted at Al Danah, AlZahiyah, Bani Yas, Al Shamkhah and Al Shawmekh.

The committee called on residents to fully cooperate with health authorities to complete the testing and “to comply with all preventive measures to protect themselves and maintain public health”.




