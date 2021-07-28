UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until further notice, says Etihad

Latest update comes days after the UAE airline extended flight suspension till at least August 2.

UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways on Wednesday said that flights from India and Pakistan have been suspended until “further notice”.

Asked if flights would resume from August 3, Etihad Help told a netizen: “Following the recent update our flights from India and Pakistan have been suspended until further notice. As soon as we receive an official communication of changes to this regulation, our website will be updated. Do stay tuned for the latest travel information.”

Hi Mirza, as of now our flights from Pakistan to the UAE and Etihad's network have been suspended until further notice, and we will resume our flights as per the local government's further directives. Please the latest update on our website https://t.co/hWA7ZGfiaF. Thanks. *Zoe — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 29, 2021

The latest update comes days after Etihad had extended flight suspension till at least August 2.