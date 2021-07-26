Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flights suspended until at least July 31, says Emirates

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 26, 2021

Earlier today, Etihad said flights had been suspended until August 2.


The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 31, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said in its fresh travel update on the website.

In a response to a customer on Twitter, the airline said: "At the moment the suspension of our flights from India is until the 31st of July. This suspension is subject to further review."

A passenger who enquired about flights from Pakistan received a similar reply.

In an earlier update, the airline also said that passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

