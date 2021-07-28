UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flights suspended until at least August 7, says Emirates
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel.
The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least August 7, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said in its fresh travel update on the website.
ALSO READ:
>> India-UAE flights: Stranded students don't wish to e-learn anymore, desperate to return
India-UAE flights: Expats duped by fake travel approvals
Also, passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.
UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE traveller alert: These are the most widely...
Over 3.89 billion vaccination doses have been administered globally. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: CanSinoBIO's inhaled vaccine candidate...
The two-dose candidate requires lower dosages than the injected... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Massive new 24x7 Covid services centre...
The centre has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 people per... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Maximum temperature touches nearly 51°C
Last month, the mercury had touched 51°C in Sweihan, Al Ain. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Thieves arrested in 10 hours after Dh13...
The robbery was carried out at a showroom. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Doctors invited to apply for 10-year Golden...
Seven centres to be set up across the UAE to take applications. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham