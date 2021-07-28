UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flights suspended until at least August 7, says Emirates

Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel.

The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least August 7, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said in its fresh travel update on the website.

Also, passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.