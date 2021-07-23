Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flight suspension extended until at least July 28, says Emirates

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 23, 2021

(Reuters file)

Emirates urges customers to check travel updates.


The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has been extended until at least July 28, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Friday.

Passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

Responding to customer enquiries on Twitter, the airline support staff urged people to check travel updates as the situation 'can change at any time'.

'Flight resumption decision subject to govt decision'

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, Emirates said.

Travel ban: 8 categories of passengers allowed

National carrier Etihad Airways also announced an extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday, noting that operations were suspended until July 31.

Travel restrictions: Entry of Expo 2020 Dubai participants allowed

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.




