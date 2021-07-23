UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka flight suspension extended until at least July 28, says Emirates

Emirates urges customers to check travel updates.

The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has been extended until at least July 28, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Friday.

Passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline added.

Responding to customer enquiries on Twitter, the airline support staff urged people to check travel updates as the situation 'can change at any time'.

Hello Ceher, our flights from Pakistan have just been suspended until 28th July and are subject to further review. Our website will be updated soon. Please keep an eye on the travel updates via https://t.co/kdDPTijo74 for the latest travel information. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 23, 2021

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, Emirates said.

Hi Shahid, our flights from India are suspended until the 28th of July. But, that can change at any time. You can check https://t.co/ExTFox06Pa for more details and a list of passengers exempt from travel. We'd suggest keeping an eye on updates https://t.co/sHhJth2OAP. Thanks — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 23, 2021

National carrier Etihad Airways also announced an extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday, noting that operations were suspended until July 31.

It is noteworthy that the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has not announced an end date to the flight suspensions.